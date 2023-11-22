Tennessee Tech earns 79-75 OT win over Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C (AP) — Jayvis Harvey had 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 79-75 overtime victory over Presbyterian on Wednesday. Harvey…

Harvey added nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-4). Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. David Early had 20 points and shot 8 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Jonah Pierce finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Hose (5-2). Samage Teel added 14 points and five assists for Presbyterian. In addition, Marquis Barnett had 13 points, six assists and two steals.

