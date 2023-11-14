Tennessee State visits Portland following Harris’ 22-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) at Portland Pilots (3-0) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Tennessee…

Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) at Portland Pilots (3-0)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after Tyler Harris scored 22 points in Portland’s 76-65 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

Portland finished 14-19 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pilots averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 20.5 bench points last season.

Tennessee State finished 18-14 overall a season ago while going 4-8 on the road. The Tigers averaged 78.1 points per game last season, 34.0 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 14.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.