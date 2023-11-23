Tennessee State squares off against Mercer in Niceville, Florida

Mercer Bears (1-3) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) Niceville, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers…

Mercer Bears (1-3) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (4-1)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers play the Mercer Bears in Niceville, Florida.

The Tigers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Tennessee State ranks fifth in the OVC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kinyon Hodges averaging 5.0.

Mercer finished 14-19 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Bears gave up 67.0 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.