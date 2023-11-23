Tennessee State squares off against Mercer in Niceville, Florida

Mercer Bears (1-3) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (4-1)
Niceville, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers play the Mercer Bears in Niceville, Florida.
The Tigers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Tennessee State ranks fifth in the OVC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kinyon Hodges averaging 5.0.
Mercer finished 14-19 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Bears gave up 67.0 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
