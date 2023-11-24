Tennessee State plays Mercer in Niceville, Florida

Mercer Bears (1-3) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (4-1)
Niceville, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 141
BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers will square off against the Mercer Bears at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.
The Tigers have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Tennessee State has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
Mercer finished 14-19 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Bears shot 45.1% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.