Tennessee State faces Portland following Bellinger’s 20-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) at Portland Pilots (3-0)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -8.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits the Portland Pilots after EJ Bellinger scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 83-58 victory over the Kentucky State Thorobreds.

Portland finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 14-19 overall. The Pilots averaged 14.8 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

Tennessee State finished 4-8 on the road and 18-14 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 13.2 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.

