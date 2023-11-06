Tennessee State earns 76-61 win against NAIA member Fisk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Brown’s 16 points helped Tennessee State defeat NAIA-member Fisk 76-61 on Monday night in a…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Brown’s 16 points helped Tennessee State defeat NAIA-member Fisk 76-61 on Monday night in a season opener.

Brown was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Tigers. Kinyon Hodges scored 14 points while going 6 of 11 from the field, and added six rebounds. Jason Jitoboh had 12 points and finished 6 of 10 from the floor.

The Bulldogs were led by Jayden Lockett, who recorded 18 points. Mitchel Seay added 12 points for Fisk. Tyon Thompson also recorded nine points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

