Temple tops La Salle 106-99 in 3 OTs; 10 players foul out and teams combine for 81 free throws

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hysier Miller led Temple with 20 points and Quante Berry scored five points in the third overtime…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hysier Miller led Temple with 20 points and Quante Berry scored five points in the third overtime when the Owls finally beat La Salle 106-99 on Wednesday night despite a 41-point night for Jhamir Brickus.

William Settle added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Owls (4-2). Jordan Riley scored 16 points, Zion Stanford 15 and Berry 13.

Brickus added nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for Explorers (5-2). Khalil Brantley had 29 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for La Salle. Brickus and Brantley combined for 70 of La Salle’s 99 points.

There were 68 fouls and ten players fouled out with the teams combining for 81 free throws, La Salle making 26 of 35 and Temple 31 of 46.

___

The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.