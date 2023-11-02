Temple Owls open season at home against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Temple Owls Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls start the season at…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Temple Owls

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls start the season at home against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Temple went 9-7 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Owls averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 14.5 on free throws and 24 from deep.

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 18-13 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Hawks averaged 11.1 steals, 1.9 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

