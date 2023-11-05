Temple Owls open season at home against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Temple Owls
Philadelphia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -16.5; over/under is 131.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks for the season opener.
Temple went 16-16 overall last season while going 9-7 at home. The Owls averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 25.1 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.
Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 7-9 on the road and 18-13 overall last season. The Hawks averaged 69.7 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 19.3 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.