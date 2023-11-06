Temple hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore to tip off season

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Temple Owls Philadelphia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -16.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Temple Owls

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -16.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls start the season at home against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Temple finished 9-7 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Owls averaged 13.8 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 18-13 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 66.3 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

