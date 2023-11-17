Temple hosts Columbia after Eddine Bedri’s 20-point game

Columbia Lions (2-2) at Temple Owls (3-0) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits the Temple Owls after…

Columbia Lions (2-2) at Temple Owls (3-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits the Temple Owls after Zine Eddine Bedri scored 20 points in Columbia’s 105-60 win against the SUNY-Delhi Broncos.

Temple went 9-7 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Owls shot 42.5% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Columbia went 1-13 on the road and 7-22 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

