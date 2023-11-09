Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Teel scores 22, Presbyterian beats Columbia International 100-58

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 10:14 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Samage Teel scored 22 points as Presbyterian beat Columbia International 100-58 on Thursday night.

Teel shot 7 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Blue Hose (2-0). Marquis Barnett added 16 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had three steals. Carl Parrish shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Rams were led in scoring by Darrian Oates, who finished with 10 points. DiAnthony Heathcock added nine points and six rebounds for Columbia International. Johnny Whysong also had seven points.

NEXT UP

Presbyterian plays on Monday against Citadel at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

