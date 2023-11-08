TCU takes on Omaha after Peavy’s 21-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU plays the…

Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (1-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU plays the Omaha Mavericks after Micah Peavy scored 21 points in TCU’s 108-75 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

TCU finished 22-13 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Horned Frogs averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

Omaha finished 1-15 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 76.2 points per game and shot 45.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

