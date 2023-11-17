TCU takes on Mississippi Valley State, aims for 4th straight win

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (3-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -38.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Horned Frogs take on Mississippi Valley State.

TCU went 22-13 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Horned Frogs averaged 8.0 steals, 4.7 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 4-14 in SWAC games and 1-19 on the road a season ago. The Delta Devils gave up 74.8 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

