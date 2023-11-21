TCU plays Alcorn State, looks for 5th straight victory

Alcorn State Braves (1-4) at TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned…

Alcorn State Braves (1-4) at TCU Horned Frogs (4-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -27; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: TCU will look to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Horned Frogs take on Alcorn State.

TCU finished 22-13 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Braves are 0-4 on the road. Alcorn State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

