TCU plays Alcorn State, looks for 5th straight victory

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:41 AM

Alcorn State Braves (1-4) at TCU Horned Frogs (4-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -27; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: TCU will look to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Horned Frogs take on Alcorn State.

TCU finished 22-13 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Braves are 0-4 on the road. Alcorn State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

