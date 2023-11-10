Taylor scores 26 as Air Force knocks off Long Island University 82-67

NEW YORK (AP) — Ethan Taylor had 26 points in Air Force’s 82-67 win over Long Island University on Friday.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ethan Taylor had 26 points in Air Force’s 82-67 win over Long Island University on Friday.

Taylor added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Falcons (1-1). Beau Becker scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Byron Brown was 4 of 7 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Sharks (0-1) were led in scoring by R.J. Greene, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Tana Kopa added 11 points and 10 rebounds for LIU. Terell Strickland also had 11 points and five assists.

Air Force plays Sunday against Delaware on the road, and LIU will visit Pepperdine on Monday.

