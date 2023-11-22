Live Radio
Taylor scores 19 in Air Force’s 64-54 win against VMI

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 7:24 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Taylor had 19 points in Air Force’s 64-54 win against VMI on Wednesday night.

Taylor added eight rebounds and three steals for the Falcons (5-2). Beau Becker added 19 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 1 for 8 from beyond the arc, and they also had eight rebounds and four blocks. Jeffrey Mills shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Koree Cotton finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Keydets (1-5). Brennan Watkins added 10 points for VMI. In addition, Tyran Cook finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

