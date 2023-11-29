Taylor leads Vanderbilt against Boston College after 25-point game

Boston College Eagles (4-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -2.5; over/under…

Boston College Eagles (4-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays the Boston College Eagles after Evan Taylor scored 25 points in Vanderbilt’s 82-67 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Commodores are 3-1 in home games. Vanderbilt has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 1-0 on the road. Boston College averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Vanderbilt averages 71.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 70.5 Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 74.5 points per game, 0.8 more than the 73.7 Vanderbilt allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Ezra Manjon is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.8 points for Vanderbilt.

Quinten Post is averaging 20.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 12.0 points for Boston College.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

