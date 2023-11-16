Taylor leads Georgia State against Northern Illinois after 27-point performance

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at Georgia State Panthers (1-1) Atlanta; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts the…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at Georgia State Panthers (1-1)

Atlanta; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts the Northern Illinois Huskies after Lucas Taylor scored 27 points in Georgia State’s 77-70 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Georgia State went 10-21 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

Northern Illinois finished 7-10 on the road and 13-19 overall a season ago. The Huskies averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.