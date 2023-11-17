Taylor leads Georgia State against Northern Illinois after 27-point performance

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at Georgia State Panthers (1-1) Atlanta; Friday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5; over/under…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at Georgia State Panthers (1-1)

Atlanta; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Lucas Taylor scored 27 points in Georgia State’s 77-70 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Georgia State went 10-21 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Northern Illinois finished 7-10 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Huskies gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.