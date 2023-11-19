Taylor, Green lead Air Force over Omaha 58-56

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Taylor scored 16 points to lead Air Force and Corbin Green secured the victory…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Taylor scored 16 points to lead Air Force and Corbin Green secured the victory with a layup with 15 seconds left as the Falcons knocked off Omaha 58-56 on Sunday.

Taylor was 6 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Falcons (4-2). Kellan Boylan scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Green scored 11 points, while adding nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Mavericks (2-4) were led by Nick Davis, who recorded 13 points. Tony Osburn added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for Omaha.

