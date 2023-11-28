Taylor and Central Michigan host Ohio State

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) at Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits…

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) at Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits the Ohio State Buckeyes after Brian Taylor scored 21 points in Central Michigan’s 71-61 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-1 at home. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 14.7 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.8.

The Chippewas have gone 1-2 away from home. Central Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 48.0% shooting.

Ohio State is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Ohio State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Roddy Gayle Jr. is averaging 15.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 56.7% for Ohio State.

Anthony Pritchard is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Chippewas. Taylor is averaging 11.2 points for Central Michigan.

