Tarleton State visits Bradley after Hickman’s 21-point game

Tarleton State Texans (2-1) at Bradley Braves (2-0) Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -9.5; over/under…

Tarleton State Texans (2-1) at Bradley Braves (2-0)

Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -9.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces the Tarleton State Texans after Connor Hickman scored 21 points in Bradley’s 72-66 overtime victory over the Utah State Aggies.

Bradley finished 25-10 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Braves averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 32.0 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

Tarleton State finished 2-12 on the road and 17-17 overall last season. The Texans averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 21.4 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.