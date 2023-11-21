Tarleton State Texans face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Tarleton State Texans (3-2) San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Tarleton State Texans (3-2)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners and the Tarleton State Texans meet at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California.

The Texans are 3-2 in non-conference play. Tarleton State has a 1-2 record against teams over .500.

The Roadrunners are 3-2 in non-conference play. CSU Bakersfield is fifth in the Big West with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Wilbon averaging 1.6.

Tarleton State makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). CSU Bakersfield averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Tarleton State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Lue Williams is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.0 points for Tarleton State.

Kaleb Higgins is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Wilbon is averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for CSU Bakersfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

