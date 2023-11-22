Tarleton State Texans and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners meet in San Juan Capistrano, California

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Tarleton State Texans (3-2) San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Tarleton State Texans (3-2)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -4; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton State Texans square off against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners in San Juan Capistrano, California.

The Texans are 3-2 in non-conference play. Tarleton State is fourth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 3-2 in non-conference play. CSU Bakersfield has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tarleton State makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). CSU Bakersfield averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Tarleton State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is shooting 46.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 9.0 points for Tarleton State.

Kaleb Higgins is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Cameron Wilbon is averaging 8.4 points for CSU Bakersfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

