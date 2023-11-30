Live Radio
Tandy scores 29 as Jacksonville State knocks off South Alabama 70-52

The Associated Press

November 30, 2023, 9:56 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — KyKy Tandy’s 29 points helped Jacksonville State defeat South Alabama 70-52 on Thursday night.

Tandy also contributed five rebounds for the Gamecocks (4-4). Quincy Clark scored 10 points and added seven assists. Travis Roberts had 10 points and finished 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line.

Tyrell Jones led the Jaguars (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Samuel Tabe added 10 points for South Alabama. In addition, Marcus Millender had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

