Tandy scores 20 as Jacksonville State takes down Incarnate Word 67-65

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 7:48 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — KyKy Tandy’s 20 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Incarnate Word 67-65 on Sunday night.

Tandy shot 8 for 18, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Gamecocks (3-4). Juwan Perdue added 11 points while shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Matt Mayers shot 4 of 4 from the field to finish with eight points.

Elijah Davis finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (3-4). Dylan Hayman added 11 points for Incarnate Word. In addition, Josiah Hammons had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

