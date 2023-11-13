Tandy leads Jacksonville State against West Virginia after 23-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces the West Virginia Mountaineers after KyKy Tandy scored 23 points in Jacksonville State’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

West Virginia went 13-4 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Mountaineers averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.0% from deep last season.

Jacksonville State finished 13-18 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Gamecocks averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 27.3 from deep.

