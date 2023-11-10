Talford leads Winthrop against Drexel after 21-point game

Drexel Dragons (0-1) at Winthrop Eagles (1-1) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the…

Drexel Dragons (0-1) at Winthrop Eagles (1-1)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the Drexel Dragons after Kelton Talford scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 98-44 victory over the Brevard Tornados.

Winthrop went 15-17 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Eagles averaged 11.4 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

Drexel went 3-9 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The Dragons averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 10.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

