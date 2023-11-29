Talbert’s 12 lead Saint Francis (Pa.) past Lehigh 62-61

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Aaron Talbert’s 12 points helped Saint Francis (Pa.) defeat Lehigh 62-61 on Wednesday night. Talbert was…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Aaron Talbert’s 12 points helped Saint Francis (Pa.) defeat Lehigh 62-61 on Wednesday night.

Talbert was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Red Flash (3-5). Bobby Rosenberger III added 11 points while shooting 3 for 11 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Eli Wilborn shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Keith Higgins Jr. led the Mountain Hawks (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Dominic Parolin added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for Lehigh. In addition, Tyler Whitney-Sidney finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

