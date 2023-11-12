Live Radio
Tait-Jones leads UC San Diego over San Diego 69-63

The Associated Press

November 12, 2023, 12:34 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 21 points as UC San Diego beat San Diego 69-63 on Saturday night.

Tait-Jones also contributed eight rebounds for the Tritons (2-0). Hayden Gray scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Bryce Pope had 15 points and was 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 11 from the line.

Wayne McKinney III finished with 21 points for the Toreros (2-1). San Diego also got 12 points from Deuce Turner. In addition, Kevin Patton Jr. had 11 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

UCSD plays Monday against La Verne at home, and San Diego hosts Le Moyne on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

