Tainamo’s 31 lead Denver over Colorado Christian 100-68

DENVER (AP) — Touko Tainamo’s 31 points led Denver past Colorado Christian 100-68 on Wednesday night. Tainamo had five rebounds…

DENVER (AP) — Touko Tainamo’s 31 points led Denver past Colorado Christian 100-68 on Wednesday night.

Tainamo had five rebounds for the Pioneers (3-3). Tommy Bruner added 27 points while going 10 of 17 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had five assists. Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente had seven points and was 2 of 4 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Mike Bell led the Cougars in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Jake Everson added 10 points for Colorado Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.