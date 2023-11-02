Syracuse starts season at home against New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats at Syracuse Orange Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -14.5; over/under is…

New Hampshire Wildcats at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -14.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Syracuse Orange host the New Hampshire Wildcats for the season opener.

Syracuse went 17-15 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Orange averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.1% from deep last season.

New Hampshire finished 10-8 in America East games and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Wildcats gave up 67.0 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

