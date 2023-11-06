Syracuse Orange tip off season at home against the New Hampshire Wildcats

New Hampshire Wildcats at Syracuse Orange Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -14.5; over/under is…

New Hampshire Wildcats at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -14.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Syracuse Orange host the New Hampshire Wildcats in the season opener.

Syracuse finished 11-7 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Orange gave up 72.9 points per game while committing 13.6 fouls last season.

New Hampshire went 15-15 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 12.0 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.