Syracuse Orange begin season at home against the Canisius Golden Griffins

Canisius Golden Griffins at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Syracuse Orange open the season at home against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Syracuse went 11-7 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Orange averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 13.0 bench points last season.

Canisius went 10-20 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Golden Griffins averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 25.5 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

