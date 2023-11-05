Live Radio
Syracuse hosts New Hampshire in season opener

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

New Hampshire Wildcats at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -14.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Syracuse Orange open the season at home against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Syracuse went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Orange allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shoot 42.9% from the field last season.

New Hampshire went 10-8 in America East play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 66.4 points per game last season, 11.7 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

