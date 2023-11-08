Syracuse hosts Canisius following Mintz’s 20-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins at Syracuse Orange Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -13.5; over/under is…

Canisius Golden Griffins at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -13.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Judah Mintz scored 20 points in Syracuse’s 83-72 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Syracuse went 11-7 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Orange averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.9 last season.

Canisius went 10-20 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Golden Griffins averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

