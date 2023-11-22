Live Radio
Swope scores 21, Indiana State knocks off Pepperdine 90-82

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 9:33 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Isaiah Swope had 21 points in Indiana State’s 90-82 victory against Pepperdine on Wednesday night.

Swope also contributed three steals for the Sycamores (4-1). Robbie Avila scored 18 points and added eight rebounds. Jayson Kent shot 4 of 6 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Waves (3-4) were led in scoring by Houston Mallette, who finished with 31 points and five assists. Michael Ajayi added 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for Pepperdine. In addition, Jalen Pitre had nine points.

