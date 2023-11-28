Swope and Indiana State host Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1) at Indiana State Sycamores (5-1) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores…

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1) at Indiana State Sycamores (5-1)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts the Southern Illinois Salukis after Isaiah Swope scored 23 points in Indiana State’s 76-74 victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The Sycamores are 2-0 in home games. Indiana State is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Salukis play their first true road game after going 4-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Southern Illinois is third in the MVC giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Indiana State makes 54.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Southern Illinois averages 81.4 points per game, 4.2 more than the 77.2 Indiana State gives up.

The Sycamores and Salukis face off Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swope is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 46.7% for Indiana State.

Trent Brown is shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 9.8 points. Xavier Johnson is averaging 23 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for Southern Illinois.

