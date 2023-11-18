Strawbridge’s 13 lead Evansville past Ball State 74-50

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge’s 13 points helped Evansville defeat Ball State 74-50 on Saturday. Strawbridge added five steals…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge’s 13 points helped Evansville defeat Ball State 74-50 on Saturday.

Strawbridge added five steals for the Purple Aces (4-0). Ben Humrichous scored 12 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Joshua Hughes went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Cardinals (3-1) were led in scoring by Basheer Jihad, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Ball State also got seven points from Davion Bailey. In addition, Trent Middleton finished with six points.

