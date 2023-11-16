Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Storr leads Wisconsin against…

Storr leads Wisconsin against Robert Morris after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 3:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (1-2)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces the Robert Morris Colonials after AJ Storr scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 72-59 loss to the Providence Friars.

Wisconsin went 20-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Badgers averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 9.9 from the free throw line and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

Robert Morris went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Colonials allowed opponents to score 66.8 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up