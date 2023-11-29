Stony Brook visits Yale on 3-game road slide

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) at Yale Bulldogs (4-3) New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14;…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) at Yale Bulldogs (4-3)

New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Yale looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 at home. Yale is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seawolves are 0-3 on the road. Stony Brook is sixth in the CAA with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Snoddy averaging 4.2.

Yale makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Stony Brook averages 69.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 70.0 Yale allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bez Mbeng is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bulldogs. August Mahoney is averaging 9.6 points for Yale.

Aaron Clarke is averaging 11 points for the Seawolves. Dean Noll is averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 steals for Stony Brook.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

