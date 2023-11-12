Stony Brook visits Duquesne after Grant’s 22-point performance

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) at Duquesne Dukes (2-0) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays the Stony Brook…

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) at Duquesne Dukes (2-0)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays the Stony Brook Seawolves after Dae Dae Grant scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 90-72 victory over the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

Duquesne went 20-13 overall with a 16-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Dukes averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

Stony Brook finished 11-22 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Seawolves averaged 63.1 points per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

