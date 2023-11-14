Stonehill visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Benigni’s 22-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-0) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -18; over/under…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -18; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Jackson Benigni scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 107-67 loss to the UConn Huskies.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 16-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 26.4 from beyond the arc.

Stonehill went 14-17 overall last season while going 6-12 on the road. The Skyhawks averaged 12.2 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.