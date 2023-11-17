Stonehill visits No. 17 Kentucky after Reeves’ 24-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -33; over/under is…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -33; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky faces the Stonehill Skyhawks after Antonio Reeves scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 89-84 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kentucky went 14-4 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Wildcats averaged 74.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

Stonehill finished 10-6 in NEC games and 6-12 on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 67.0 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

