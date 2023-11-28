Stonehill hosts Hikim and UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on the Stonehill Skyhawks after Ayinde Hikim scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 69-61 victory against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Skyhawks are 1-0 on their home court. Stonehill is eighth in the NEC with 26.0 points per game in the paint led by Shane O’Dell averaging 5.3.

The River Hawks are 3-1 in road games. UMass-Lowell is the America East leader with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 6.8.

Stonehill averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 4.8 per game UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 50.4% shooting opponents of Stonehill have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Zegarowski is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 11.4 points for Stonehill.

Hikim is shooting 48.8% and averaging 20.2 points for the River Hawks. Coulibaly is averaging 12.8 points for UMass-Lowell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.