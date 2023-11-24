Stone-Carrawell scores 15, Utah Valley beats Div. II-Western Colorado 87-52

OREM, Utah (AP) — Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 15 points as Utah Valley beat Division II-member Western Colorado 87-52 on Friday…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 15 points as Utah Valley beat Division II-member Western Colorado 87-52 on Friday night.

Stone-Carrawell also added five rebounds for the Wolverines (4-2). Kmani Doughty was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Tanner Toolson finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

Jaelan McCloud finished with 11 points for the Mountaineers. Xavier Harris added eight points and four assists for Western Colorado. Jamel Hollins also had five points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Utah Valley hosts Seattle U in its next matchup on Wednesday.

