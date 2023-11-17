Stojakovic scored 18, leads Stanford past Eastern Washington 97-70

STANFORD, Ca. (AP) — Freshman Andrej Stojakovic scored 18 points to lead five players into double-figure scoring as Stanford cruised…

STANFORD, Ca. (AP) — Freshman Andrej Stojakovic scored 18 points to lead five players into double-figure scoring as Stanford cruised to a 95-70 win over Eastern Washington on Friday night.

The Cardinal closed out their four-game homestand to start the season, bouncing back from an 89-77 upset loss to Santa Clara on Tuesday night.

Ethan Price hit a 3-pointer with 9:05 left to give Eastern Washington a 26-14 lead. Jared Bynum hit a 3 to start a Stanford comeback and followed a 3 by Benny Gealer with back-to-back jumpers to put the Cardinal in front, 27-26. By the time Stojakovic hit from behind the arc with 3 seconds left Stanford was up 47-35.

A five-star recruit and the prize of the Cardinal recruiting class, Stojakovic scored 18 for the second straight game and has reached double figures in three straight games. Michael Jones scored 15 points, Maxime Raynaud scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists. Gealer had 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. Bynum, a graduate transfer from Providence, where he was the Friars’ starting point guard, had 11 points and nine assists.

Price hit 4 of 8 from behind the arc and led the Eagles (0-4) with 19 points. Cedric Coward had 14 points and five rebounds, Casey Jones and freshman LeJuan Watts each added 10 points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.