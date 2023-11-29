Stevens leads No. 20 Colorado State against Colorado after 20-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) at Colorado State Rams (6-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5;…

Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) at Colorado State Rams (6-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Colorado State takes on the Colorado Buffaloes after Isaiah Stevens scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 69-48 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Rams are 3-0 in home games. Colorado State has a 6-0 record against opponents over .500.

The Buffaloes play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Colorado is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Colorado State makes 53.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.1 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Colorado averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevens is shooting 58.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Rams. Nique Clifford is averaging 13.2 points for Colorado State.

Tristan da Silva is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 15.2 points. KJ Simpson is averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 assists for Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.