Stetson to visit No. 7 Houston Monday

The Associated Press

November 12, 2023, 3:41 AM

Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Houston Cougars (2-0)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Houston Cougars face the Stetson Hatters.

Houston finished 16-2 at home last season while going 33-4 overall. The Cougars averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 33.0 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 11.0 on fast breaks.

Stetson finished 17-14 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Hatters shot 46.1% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

